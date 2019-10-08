NORTH VERNON — The Greensburg Pirates tennis team completed their goal of a ninth straight sectional championship on Saturday morning by downing the Southwestern (Hanover) Rebels, 4-1.
Brett Stringer and Charlie Pumphrey at No. 1 and No. 3 singles were the first off the court by winning in dominating fashion. Stringer won 6-0, 6-1 and Pumphrey won 6-1, 6-1.
Abe Tebbe and Bryce Stringer won at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-1 and have been playing great tennis.
Ben Duerstock and Sam Bower gutted out a tough win at No. 1 doubles 7-5, 6-2.
“I am very proud of everyone on the team and we hope to continue to play well into the regional,” head coach Collin Rigney said.
The Pirates victory moves them into the regional round of the state tournament.
On Tuesday, the Pirates travel to Bloomington South High School to meet the Seymour Owls at 5:30 p.m.
A victory on Tuesday, sends the team on the road down IN-46 again on Wednesday for a meeting with either the hosting Panthers or the Columbus North Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.