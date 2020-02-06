Class 3A No. 5 Greensburg invaded Rushville on Thursday and the Pirates showed why they are worthy of the lofty ranking in knocking off EIAC foe Rushville 82-57.
Greensburg improves to 15-2 overall and 6-0 in the EIAC. Rushville drops to 5-12 on the season and 1-5 in conference action.
Greensburg’s Miles Wilkison opened the scoring in the game with a short jumper. The Lions scored the next six points as Logan Graddy scored followed by a triple from Cameron Jackman and free throw by Eric Brown. Wilkison stopped the run with a 3-pointer from the left corner. Alec Evans had the answer on the other end for the Lions with his first 3-pointer. The Pirates scored the final seven points of the quarter to grab a 12-9 lead after one quarter.
Lane Sparks got in the scoring column for the Pirates to start the second quarter. After a bucket by Rushville’s Brown, Sparks and Wilkison scored to push the lead to 18-11. Later in the quarter, a Hayden Walls 3-pointer for the Lions cut the Greensburg lead to 20-16. Greensburg scored the next seven points, four from Welage and three from Ki Dyer to push the lead to 11 points. Brown scored the next four points for the Lions, but Greensburg put together a 7-0 run to push the lead back to double figures. Evans had a bucket in the lane to close the first half with the Pirates leading 34-22.
Greensburg flexed its offensive muscles in the second half. The Pirates outscored the Lions 27-14 in the third quarter. The Pirates opened the third on an 11-2 run. A Comer 3-pointer started the spurt and Welage’s triple capped it. Evans hit a 3-pointer to slow the Pirate momentum. Greensburg’s Comer and Rushville’s Jackman traded 3-pointers before the Pirates put together another 7-2 run. Brown had four points late in the third for the Lions, but buckets by Nobbe and Wilkison had the Pirates on top 61-36 at the end of three quarters.
The two teams played even in the fourth quarter with 21 points by each team as the Pirates closed out the 82-57 victory.
Greensburg’s Wilkison led all scorers with 20 points. Welage finished with 18 points followed by Sparks 16, Comer 12, Stanley five, Nobbe four, Dyer three, West two and Moore two.
Rushville had three score in double figures led by Evans with 17 points. Brown added 14 followed by Graddy 10, Jackman six, Walls three, Sam Smith three, Jake Laker two and Joey Sheehan two.
In the junior varsity game, the Lions outscored the Pirates in each of the final three quarter to rally from a first quarter deficit to post the 45-38 victory.
Sam Smith hit five 3-pointer en route to a team-high 19 points for the Lions. Kameron Morton finished with nine points followed by Dylan Romans eight, Joey Sheehan four, Dylan Thompson three and Carter Tague two.
Greensburg’s Sam West led all scorers with 20 points. Ki Dyer had nine points followed by Ivan Tellez seven and Abe Tebbe two.
Greensburg returns to action Saturday hosting Jac-Cen-Del. The Lions travel to Hauser on Saturday. Both junior varsity games are set to tip at noon.
