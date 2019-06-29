BLOOMINGTON — Don’t expect the Indiana-Kentucky basketball series to resume any time soon.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said the team is locked into its non-conference schedule for the next five years, with a possible plan to play in London next season.
“We’ve got the challenge we’ve put together, the champions and then the CBS,” Calipari said. “We have the game that we have to play with Louisville. We have our big challenge with the Big 12. Our stuff is pretty well loaded. I don’t see it happening any time in the near future.”
The two schools played annually in a home-and-home series from 1970-2011, through the Bob Knight, Rick Pitino and Tubby Smith eras. Kentucky leads the all-time series which dates back to 1924, 32-25.
The last time the two schools played in an on-campus site was Dec. 10, 2011, when Christian Watford’s game-winning shot lifted the Hoosiers to a 73-72 win at Assembly Hall. Fans stormed the court to celebrate.
After that year, Calipari presented a proposal to play the next two games of the series at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. IU, Calipari said, turned it down.
“At that point, I was like, ‘Now we’re moving on,’ because now I can’t present anything that’s any better,” Calipari said.
Asked why the reluctance to continue the series at on-campus sites, Calipari responded, “We’ve got enough home-and-homes.”
The schools have played twice in the NCAA Tournament since the regular-season series was discontinued, with IU winning the last meeting, 73-67, in 2016.
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass was out of town and unavailable for comment Thursday. The Hoosiers haven’t released their full non-conference schedule yet, but some games have been determined, including home games with Arkansas, Portland State, Princeton and Florida State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. In addition, IU will play Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis and UConn at the Jimmy V Classic in New York City.
SCHILLING EXIT
IU men’s basketball coach Archie Miller has announced Ed Schilling will not remain as an assistant coach for the Hoosiers and will look to pursue other opportunities in basketball.
“I appreciate Ed for his hard work and dedication to our program and wish nothing but the best for he and his family,” Miller said. “His contributions were extremely beneficial to what we are trying to accomplish.”
Schilling, a Lebanon native who joined the staff two years ago, came to IU from UCLA and was a head coach at Indianapolis Park Tudor prior to moving to California in 2013.
“It was a blessing to have the opportunity to return home to my family, friends and high school coaching comrades,” Schilling said. “I’ll forever be appreciative of Indiana University and the fine IU athletic department and basketball program. I’m looking forward to my next chapter in God’s plan.”
