North Decatur vs. South Decatur Box Score
North Decatur 58, South Decatur 29North Decatur: Morgan Stanley 4-9 0-0 12, Olivia Bohman 6-9 0-1 12, Jenna Geis 4-6 2-4 10, Sidney Parmer 3-8 2-4 8, Brittany Krieger 1-4 4-7 6, Madelin Hoover 2-3 0-0 5, Hayley Gorrell 1-4 0-0 2, Olivia O’Dell 1-2 0-0 2, Madelyn Bohman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 22-45 9-18 58.
South Decatur: Lana Bell 5-13 2-4 12, Brook Somers 3-9 0-0 6, Loryn Pate 0-14 5-6 5, Mary Gasper 1-2 2-2 4, Megan Manlief 1-10 0-0 2, Tori Storm 0-2 0-0 0, Katie Gasper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-51 9-12 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.