On a heated day in a heated battle the North Decatur Jr. High Soccer Club was able to defeat the Greensburg Pirates 3-1 on the road and bring the coveted County Cup trophy back to North Decatur.
Ethan Smith recorded the only first half goal at the 15:50 mark for the Chargers .The Chargers controlled the offensive side in the first half recording many shots.
The Chargers took an early 2-0 lead in the second half. Fatigue seemed to be setting in as Greensburg got within one on a long high arching shot from Caleb Wright to make the score 2-1.
Coach Ricke told his troops to get it back and the Chargers did just that a mere 27 seconds later going coast to coast scoring their third and final goal of the contest.
Aiden O’Dell continued to show his amazing ball control and long range, leading the Chargers with two goals and one assist. Ethan Smith netted the other goal. The Chargers move to 4-0 on the season.
Caleb Wright scored the lone Pirate goal for the hosts. John Robbins showed why he is the team’s leading scorer recording multiple, close shots on goal. Braylon Hahn also stood tall for the blue at the keeper position recording multiple saves in a great game.
