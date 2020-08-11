One of the things my wife really likes about baseball is — bwahahahaha!! — my wife hates baseball!! I knew I couldn’t keep a straight face through that one!!
About the only thing she hates more than baseball is when she’s required to attend my nightly fireside readings of old issues of Baseball Digests (BBD). Unfortunately, she doesn’t pay good enough attention, so she probably can’t recite back to you these actually not very baseball-y baseball tidbits:
Item: I found another one of those anecdotes that at first seems like it might not play well in BBDs annual “Oh Look Girls!” column, about baseball’s eligible bachelors: Pitcher Lew Burdette’s manager once described him as “so fidgety, he’s the only person I know who can thread a needle in a sewing machine while it’s running.” However, there’s a second thought here; perhaps Lew’s just the guy for single ladies who need some clothing mended?
Item: Cincinnati Reds fans had to feel gloomy after reading the March 1965 BBD, with the following scouting reports on the club’s minor league players:
“Not a prospect. No signs of ability for majors.”
“Poor runner. Does not hustle enough at bat or in field.”
“Weak hitter. Must bat higher to have a chance.”
“Not a good hitter. Mechanical fielder. Not any kind of prospect.”
(Note to Reds fans: It should be mentioned that the third report in the list above was for a guy named Tony Perez, who wound up playing in the major leagues for 23 seasons, hit 379 career home runs, over 500 doubles, and drove in over 1,600 runs. In the year 2000, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, having obviously learned how to “bat higher.”)
Item: In 1949, future Hall-of-Famer Joe Medwick was managing the minor league Miami Beach Flamingos. One evening, his team lost a close game, the key play being an easy pop fly that the Flamingos second baseman muffed. After the game, Medwick asked the guy what happened. His excuse: “I lost it in the moon.”
Item: Medwick had a great playing career, starting with the St. Louis Cardinals, followed by stints with the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants. In 1944, while he was a Giant, he went on a USO tour with several other ballplayers to cheer U.S. troops in Italy. He and a few others were granted an audience with Pope Pius XII, who had served as Cardinal Secretary of State prior to be elevated to the Papacy. When Medwick got his chance to be introduced, he told Pius, “We have a lot in common. I also used to be a Cardinal.”
Item: The early 1960s New York Mets were terrrrr-iiiii-bulllll, one issue of BBD ran a collection of, shall we say, less than complimentary comments about that inept outfit:
“They can’t seem to do anything right. If they made razor-blade commercials, they’d cut themselves.”
“The Mets would be leading the league if they got credit for beating themselves.”
“The Mets are okay. They’re just in the wrong business.”
And, from a kid trying to get a Mets player to autograph a baseball: “The guy made two errors! He dropped the pen and misspelled his name!”
If there are any Mets fans reading this who would like to just forget the whole sorry early years of the franchise, I apologize. Sort of. But not completely. After all, as a Cubs fan, “my team” was denigrated for 108 years between World Championship seasons. Plus, I still hold a grudge for 1969 (for the uninitiated, the Cubs lost a division title to the Mets in a most excruciatingly painful manner, including – long story – having a black cat set loose on the Mets home field, where it proceeded to cross the path of the Cubs.)
Item: I couldn’t help noticing the last rookie prospect evaluated in the 1966 version of BBD’s annual roundup of scouting reports on young players (the lists were alphabetical, first by team, then by player). The guy was a pitcher named Tom Stewart. Which, spelling differences aside, is my dad’s name. And my dad liked baseball more than any other sport. He loved the Cubs. But he wasn’t a Pollyanna fan, and didn’t dewey-eyed over every guy to suit up for them. And what with a tendency to walk a lot of batters and throw a lot of wild pitches, Tom Stewart would not have met the approval of Tom Stuart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.