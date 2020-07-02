All-Star guard Victor Oladipo is still unsure about whether he will return to play for the Pacers when the NBA season restarts later this month.
The issue, Oladipo said, remains his recovery from a torn right knee tendon he admitted wasn’t at 100% when he returned last January after a one-year layoff. Oladipo played in 13 games before the NBA season was shut down due to the coronavirus last March, averaging 13.8 points and 3 assists.
“I’m just trying to do what’s best for my future because when I’m at my best, this team is at their best,” Oladipo said. “So, at the end of the day, I understand what’s going on. I understand basketball, I understand the game and I’m very competitive, but I’ve got to be smart at the same time.”
Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo, a former Indiana University standout, has support from the organization to make the best decision for his future health. Oladipo will enter the last year of his contract with the Pacers in 2020-21.
McMillan called it a smart decision.
“He’s still coming back off of an injury, played 13 games and then the season was shut down for four months, and now all the sudden he has to start up again,” McMillan said. “The startup this time is going to be different than when he came in the end of January, he had 30-40 games he was preparing himself to get into a shape, get in a groove for the playoffs.
“In this situation, he’ll have only eight games to try to get himself to go at a high level to go into the playoffs. It’s something he needs to watch and we’re going to certainly watch, keeping a close eye on how he is working out, how he is feeling.”
Oladipo is on the Pacers’ 35-man travel list to go to the Disney campus outside Orlando, Florida, in late July and is expected to take part in five-on-five scrimmages before the team makes a decision. Indiana’s first game is scheduled for Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“If he doesn’t look right or feel right to play, we will pull him, or I’m sure he will pull himself,” McMillan said.
Oladipo said the decision will come down to the strength and power in his right knee.
“It’s coming,” Oladipo said. “It’s a lot better than it was, but I just want to make sure it’s where it needs to be to perform at a high level.”
Oladipo spent much of the layoff at his home in Orlando, working out on his own, setting up a weight room in his garage. He returned to Indianapolis a few weeks ago and has taken part in voluntary workouts three-to-four hours each morning.
“I feel better,” Oladipo said. “But, at the same time, I’ve had an extensive period of time off, and to go back and ramp things up again I’m susceptible to injury moreso than anyone else, seeing as how I was already injured beforehand and I wasn’t 100 percent when I came back to begin with. Part of rehab is working your way back and getting yourself ready.”
An incentive for Oladipo to return would be to use the platform to voice social justice concerns in the wake of George Floyd’s death last June. Oladipo is pleased the Pacers have taken a strong stand on social justice, but he said more work needs to be done to promote racial equality.
“It’s our duty and obligation to make sure people don’t forget,” Oladipo said. “At the end of the day, the problem isn’t solved. No matter how many marches we’ve done, no matter how many meetings and quotes we’ve seen.”
