INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and guard Edmond Sumner have agreed to a contract extension, according to reports from Kokomo Tribune columnist Grant Afseth and others.
The deal reportedly is for three years and $6.5 million with the first two years guaranteed. Agreements are not official until Saturday when the league’s moratorium period ends.
At 6-foot-6 and 176 pounds, Sumner is able to play both guard positions and also small forward. His versatility should help the Pacers as they transition to a younger, more athletic lineup following the free-agent losses of forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young.
Sumner split time between the Pacers and the G League in 2018-19, which was his second professional season. He is a former Xavier standout.
