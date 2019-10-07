CARMEL — After two days of battling the weather and course at the golf state finals, the storied high school golfing career of Sidney Parmer came to a close on Saturday.
Parmer and the Parmer Posse of friends, family and followers travelled to Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Friday and Saturday to see the best golfers in the state go for the state title.
On Friday, Parmer shot an 84 to finish 12-over par. On Saturday, Parmer shot an 87 to finish 15-over par and 27-over par for the championship. The finish was good enough to place Parmer 42nd out of 100 golfers.
On Monday, Parmer recounted what her experience was like.
“The experience was amazing,” Parmer said. “I wish I could go back and redo how I played, because I do not think that I played the best, but it was so awesome to live out one of my dreams.”
With her high school career behind her, Parmer now plans to continue her career at the next level.
“The goal right now is to play golf in college,” Parmer said.
“I am still undecided on a college, but the goal is to play at the collegiate level.”
Parmer tied Batesville freshman Emma Weiler in 42nd place.
Homestead won the team state title and sophomore Faith Johnson of Evansville North won the individual state title with a 2-day total of 3-under par.
