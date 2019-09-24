GREENSBURG – On Saturday, the Greensburg Lady Pirates and North Decatur’s Sidney Parmer punched their tickets to the IHSAA girls golf regional at Edgewood Country Club with their sectional performances at the Greensburg Country Club.
The Lady Pirates posted a season-low of 355 to place second.
Parmer shot a round of 75 to finish second overall and tied for first among individuals on non-advancing teams.
Perennial favorite Columbus North won the sectional with a score of 311.
Kennedy McCullough played solid all day long to lead the Pirates with a 79 – her first sub-80 round of her career.
Megan Reisman finished on a very strong note, birdie-ing her final two holes to post a 37 on the front nine, and an 82 overall.
Ellie Acra was third in line with a 92.
Sarah Stapp (102) and Emma Nobbe (105) each posted their season and career lows to finish the scoring for Greensburg.
Columbus North’s Nathaly Munnicha was the individual medalist with an impressive 73.
Meanwhile, Batesville’s Emma Weiler and North Decatur’s Sidney Parmer both shot 75, to tie for second and advance as individuals.
The third advancing individual was Tori Harpring of Batesville with a 92.
Columbus East finished third as a team.
The IHSAA Lapel Regional at Edgewood Country Club in Anderson will be held this Saturday.
The Lady Pirates finished fourth in that Regional last season to miss advancing to the State Finals by a single shot.
Parmer finished with an 83, just four shots off of advancing to the state finals.
