GREENSBURG — On Wednesday, North Decatur’s golf star Sidney Parmer cemented her plans for the future by signing to play collegiate golf at Marian University.
Parmer, a state qualifier this season, was joined by family and friends in the North Decatur gymnasium for the signing.
Her decision came after making a campus visit in Indianapolis.
“Marian was my last visit on my tour of finding a school for me,” Parmer said. “It felt like a good thing there. My parents and others even said that it felt like Marian was right, because nothing could take the smile off my face when I left there. I was in complete shock at just how much I loved it.”
With basketball season starting and track coming in the spring, Parmer will remain busy at North Decatur, but is looking forward to becoming a Marian Knight and continuing her education.
She plans to study business or marketing with a sports concentration.
