WESTPORT – On Saturday night, the South Decatur Cougars (16-1) played in front of yet another large crowd.
Hosting the Triton Central Tigers, the Cougars won 109-76 with the usual rapid pace and hot shooting.
For the South Decatur senior team members, the crowds have come after a high career full of smaller crowds and few reasons for crowds to form.
Current seniors Grant Owens, Conner Bower, Zach Luttel and Brogan Howard have witnessed to gradual increase of support from Cougars faithful, culminating in the near sell out crowds at every home game this season.
The four opened up about the change they have seen and what it is like to be part of the team changing the culture.
“This year is definitely a lot of fun,” Howard said. “It is fun to play in, but also when I am not in the game I get to watch and see what the fans see. Its fun for me to just watch too.”
Luttel echoed the seniment that being a member of this team has been simply fun.
“Just thinking back to freshman and sophomore year of how the game was all about using Cornett (former Cougar Matt Cornett) and his skills and how we play now is a big change,” Luttel said. “Practices are so much different and fast paced along with the way we move the ball in the game, its fun to be part of this team.
Bower senses the change has led to stronger relationships within the team.
“We have made some big switches to everything we used to do,” Bower said. “We used to play slow and methodical and now we get to get out there and run count on each other on another level. It has made us bond a lot better I feel like.”
With their 16th win coming behind Lane Lauderbaugh’s 38 points and Dominic Walters 28 points against Triton Central, the attention will continue to come for the Cougars.
The seniors spoke to what the attention has felt like and how it affects their work day in and day out.
“There have been some really loud crowds, so that is not so easy to ignore,” Howard said. “With the publicity, we are just working to keep that out of our heads when we are on the court.”
Owens echoed the same sentiments as Howard.
“I think we are all enjoying this,” Owens said. “We cannot go onto the court with those things in mind though.”
“I personally love the attention,” Luttel said. “It is nice to be recognized for the work you do. But still, like Brogan and Grant said, we just go out there and do our job like we have always done and enjoy the attention off the court.”
Bower explained closed by letting those with their eyes on the Cougars are not going unnoticed.
“We are very grateful for the support by everyone and we do not take it with a blind eye,” Bower said.
