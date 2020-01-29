This is part two in a 3-part series about the Rise of South Decatur basketball. Part three will run in Saturday’s issue of the Daily News.
WESTPORT – It is easy for fans and others to fixate on what the South Decatur Cougars 3-headed scoring monster has done, but underneath the surface of the stat sheets lies three other players that wake the monster up and keep it going.
This season, the trio of Tyler Sporleder, Chase Boswell and Evan Wullenweber have been assigned a role or script of what they are expected to do each game and from that script they rarely waver.
The Role
Sporleder, a junior, plays the role as the scrapper.
From game one of the season against Trinity Lutheran, Sporleder’s fire-y on court personality shined by igniting the team with smothering defense and crowd amplifying 3-pointers.
“I fell into the role easy,” Sporleder said. “I have always played like that. I’ve always been the type to go after the ball and others really noticed the style over time.”
Sporleder is averaging 10.9 points per game for the Cougars, while shooting 56 percent from the court.
A step further, Sporleder is averaging an unparalleled 68 percent from 3-point range at 25-37.
Junior Chase Boswell is one of the few Cougar players that does not see his effort translate on the stat sheet.
Averaging just 3.7 points per game, Boswell could easily be overlooked by many opponents. However, without the efforts of Boswell, the machine does not go.
“My goal is not to go out and score, my goal is to go out and win,” Boswell said. “As long as we are winning, I have done my job.”
He continued.
“Dom (senior Dominic Walters) is going to get his points, Hunter (Johnson) is going to get his points and Lane (Lauderbaugh is going to get his points,” Boswell said. “As long as the rest of us are ready to step up to score when we are needed and we stick to our role all the other times to allow them to score, we will win.”
Sophomore Evan Wullenweber’s role is likely to most obvious to those simply staring at the stat sheets from the season.
He is the sharpshooter.
“I know my role,” Wullenweber said. “I am the shooter of the group. I am expected to get open and hit my shots. They have not fallen quite like I want them to, but I know that’s the role I am meant to play.”
He expanded by talking about his fellow role players in Sporleder and Boswell.
“Tyler is a great role player this year,” Wullenweber said. “He has definitely made up for the 3-pointers I have missed by shooting like 80 percent or something crazy. Chase has added so much just in terms of hustle and being in the right place at the right time.”
Utilizing his ability to move without the ball in his hands and quiet demeanor, Wullenweber often finds himself sitting wide open in the corner ready to drill a clutch 3-pointer.
On the season, he has attempted a total of 93 shots, of which 68 have been from behind the arc.
He is averaging 7.1 points per game.
The Change
All three players have noticed a change in the culture around South Decatur basketball.
For Sporleder, the change is purely visual.
“It has been crazy to witness,” Sporleder said. “The amount of change in support and fan attendance has been crazy from my freshman year to today.”
Wullenweber explained what he recalls from even being in elementary school watching the Cougars basketball team and what it’s like to be on the team to change that.
“I remember coming when I was little and we would just be a three or four win team,” Wullenweber said. “It was even like that just two years ago really. Just to see the work we put in be given props by the fans coming out and stuff is special.”
Boswell thinks of the growth as just a moment in time.
“This whole season has been really fun,” Boswell said. “It is something I can be proud of when I look back at high school when I am older.”
The Cougars take their No. 4 ranking and 14-1 record into Hauser on Friday night this week.
