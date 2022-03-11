Ayanna Patterson has earned the top individual award in Indiana high school girls basketball.
Patterson, a 6-3 forward from Homestead High School, has been named IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball for 2022 in online voting of media and girls’ varsity coaches conducted by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton, it was announced Friday.
The Miss Basketball result means Patterson will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars in their annual series with Kentucky. The Miss Basketball award goes to the top girls’ basketball senior in the state. The Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball awards are part of the IndyStar Indiana All-Star program that dates to 1939. The Miss Basketball award, along with the girls All-Stars, was added to the All-Star program in 1976.
The remainder of the 2022 Girls All-Star team will be announced later. The 2022 Mr. Basketball and the 2022 Boys All-Star team also will be announced later. And the 2022 Junior All-Star teams, girls and boys, will be announced later.
Patterson earned the girls' top honor after being named on 115 ballots submitted to Broughton in balloting that ran from Feb. 14 through March 1. Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point was runner-up with 42 votes. Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington placed third with 15 votes, and Alyssa Crockett of Westfield was fourth with 10 votes. In total, 16 players received at least one Miss Basketball vote.
A University of Connecticut recruit, Patterson averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks as a senior while leading Homestead to a 23-2 season that included a sectional championship. She converted 60.5 percent on field goals (260 of 432) and 70.6 percent on free throws (96 of 136) as the Spartans captured their fourth consecutive sectional during Patterson's time in the program.
For her career, Patterson totaled 1,912 points, 1,005 rebounds, 149 assists and 187 blocked shots in 105 games while Homestead amassed an aggregate record of 94-14 over her four seasons (25-4, 26-2, 20-6 and 23-2). She holds school records for points in a game (43 as a junior against Fort Wayne South), single-season rebounds (286 as a junior), single-season blocks (60 as a junior), career rebounds and career blocks. Her scoring total stands second on the school list, behind only the 2,586 points tallied by Karissa McLaughlin, a 2017 graduate who was that year's Miss Basketball.
Patterson is the third Homestead player to wear the All-Stars' coveted No. 1 jersey. She joins McLaughlin and the Spartans' Caleb Swanigan, who was voted Mr. Basketball in 2015. Patterson also becomes her school's 10th All-Star selection, joining five previous girls (McLaughlin; Candi Crawford, 1997; Sydney Buck, 2014; Madisen Parker, 2017; and Sydney Graber, 2020) and four previous boys (Swanigan; Tracy Foster, 1982; Grant Leiendecker, 2006; and Luke Goode, 2021).
While in high school, Patterson also has been a three-time invitee to USA Basketball National Team Trials (U16, U17 and U19) and played on the USA Basketball 3x3 team that was the 2021 FIBA U18 World Cup Champion. She also has been recognized as a four-time first-team all-Summit Athletic Conference honoree, a three-time IBCA Underclass Supreme 15 selection, a 2022 IBCA Senior Supreme 15 choice, a 2022 first-team Naismith All-American and a 2022 McDonald's All-American.
