Charles A. Sidell, age 91 of Batesville, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home. Born July 21, 1928 in Batesville, he is the son of Myrtie (Nee: Martin) and Patsy Sidell. He married Edna Giesting July 17, 1954 at Holy Family Church and she preceded him in death May 24, 2005. Charlie served…