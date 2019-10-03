GREENSBURG — On Wednesday night, family, friends and fans gathered at North Branch Golf Course to send off golfers Sidney Parmer and Emma Weiler ahead of their journey to the girls golf state finals this weekend.
Parmer, of North Decatur, and Weiler, of Batesville, will take their talents to Prairie View Golf Club for the IHSAA state finals over the course of two days.
On Friday, Parmer will tee off among the first group of golfers at 8:30 a.m. from the 10th tee of the course. Weiler will begin at 10:18 a.m. from the tenth hole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.