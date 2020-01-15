GREENSBURG — On Tuesday night, the Greensburg wrestling team celebrated senior night with their meet against rival Batesville.
The teams met in the main gym as part of the celebration of senior wrestlers Eric Lowe and Sherrod Richardson as well as senior manager Emily Keith.
The Bulldogs won the meet 40-31.
Evan Bray was the lone Pirate to pick up a win by pin, while Lowe won by technical fall and Luke Scheumann won by a 5-3 score.
Tristan Smith, Sean Slagle and Jordan Colson also picked up wins.
Alex Dance, Richardson, Tanner Thompson, Gabe Jones and Hayden Butz also competed.
The EIAC tournament is this Saturday at South Dearborn.
