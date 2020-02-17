NEW CASTLE — The wrestling season officially ended for the Greensburg Pirates on Saturday as Evan Bray and Eric Lowe we’re defeated in the semistate round.
The duo representing Greensburg, after wresting their way through the Franklin County sectional and Richmond regional, found their way to the historic New Castle Fieldhouse Saturday morning to continue their journey.
Each faced central Indiana’s best and were defeated in their opening match of the semistate.
At 120 lbs., Bray was defeated by fall (1:17) to Lawrence North’s Anthony Hughes. Hughes went on to finish fourth in the weight class, advancing to the state finals.
Lowe, at 160 lbs., lost by fall (1:45) to Carmel’s Jackson Mitchell.
Three EIAC wrestlers did qualify for the state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Kole Viel of East Central finished fourth at 182 lbs. Marcus Malson of Rushville Consolidated finished fourth place at 170 lbs.
Andrew Roth of Lawrenceburg (160) and Bryer Hall of East Central (152) each finished second at New Castle.
