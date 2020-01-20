The Greensburg wrestling team returned to action on Saturday in the EIAC Tournament.
Freshman Tristan Smith’s runner-up finish in the 106 lbs. division led the way for the Pirates.
Smith began the day by using a forfeit from Batesville to advance into the final four.
From there, he was able to take down Rushville freshman Tuff Tackett by a 3-0 score. In the championship match, Dylan Lengerich of East Central (36-3) defeated Smith by fall.
Evan Bray finished third for the Pirates in the 120 lbs. division, defeating South Dearborn’s Colton Lane in the third place match by fall in 2:08.
At 126 lbs., Sean Slagle finished fifth. He defeated Batesville’s Jonathan Lamping for the placement.
Senior Eric Lowe finished third for the Pirates in the 160 lbs. division. He defeated Cooper Barker of South Dearborn by fall in 4:44 to earn the third place finish.
At 182 lbs., Alex Dance finished sixth.
Luke Scheumann was the only other Pirate to earn a placement. At 195 lbs., Scheumann finished third with a win over Connersville’s Alex Cox by fall in 1:38.
As a team, the Pirates placed eighth with a score of 86. The East Central Trojans won with 302.5 points.
Greensburg’s score, though eighth last year as well, more than doubled their score of 37 just one year ago.
