CONNERSVILLE – In the sectional semifinal Friday at Connersville, the Pirates built a big lead, withstood a second-half charge by the Spartans and pulled away to the 65-49 victory over Connersville.
The Spartans scored the first four points, much to the delight of the big home crowd. Greensburg quickly turned the tables, going on an 11-0 run. Lane Sparks scored to start the spurt. A 3-pointer by Brenden Stanley and two free throws by Sparks had the Pirates in front 11-4 with 3:32 on the first quarter clock.
After a bucket by Connersville’s Cole Martin, Miles Wilkison scored for the Pirates. Andrew Welage then completed a traditional three-point play to put the Pirates up by 10 points. A free throw by Connersville’s Jacob Brown closed the first quarter with Greensburg leading 16-7.
A lob to the 6-7 Brown got the Spartans going in the second quarter. Greensburg answered with a traditional three-point play by Sparks. After Connersville closed the gap to seven on a 3-pointer by Jonah Graham, Greensburg got a 3-pointer by Welage, two free throws by Sparks and bucket by Stanley to push the lead to 28-14. Greensburg scored four of the final six points of the half, but the Pirates led 30-18 at the break.
Greensburg opened the third quarter with buckets by Welage and Wilkison. The Spartans answered with buckets by Brown and Martin. With the lead at 16 points, Connersville’s Garrett Wickes hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 9-0 run. Tobey Billups’ bomb cut the Greensburg lead to 38-31 with :38 to play in the third quarter.
Greensburg responded with another traditional three-point play by Sparks. Clay Garrison’s 3-pointer for the Spartans just before the buzzer had Connersville within seven at 41-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
With the lead still at six points at the six-minute mark, Greensburg’s Sparks scored. After a free throw by Stanley, Sparks again finished a three-point play to put the game out of reach with Greensburg in front by double digits. Eleven points was as close as the Spartans could get the rest of the way as the Pirates advanced to the sectional final.
Sparks led all scorers with 28 points. Welage added 17 and Wilkison had 14. Stanley finished with six. Brown led Connersville with 16 points. Billups was also in double figures with 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.