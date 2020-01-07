GREENSBURG – The newest Associated Press boys basketball polls were released Tuesday to show that the Greensburg Pirates and South Decatur Cougars remain ranked.
The Pirates, with wins over Hauser and Columbus East last week, moved to No. 7 in Class 3A.
On Friday, the Pirates will travel to Connersville to meet the No. 8 ranked team in the class.
In 2A, the South Decatur Cougars had the week off and dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in the polls.
They will return to action on Friday at Southwestern (Hanover).
Other familiar faces to Decatur County that are ranked:
Columbus North (No. 10 in 4A) and Morristown (No. 14 in A).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.