LAWRENCEBURG — Greensburg defeated Lawrenceburg in a very intense, hard-fought match 27-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19 on Thursday night to avenge their only loss of the season to date.
“We showed a great amount of heart tonight,” head coach June Rigney said. “We were down by a large margin in game one and fought back. We then kept our momentum throughout game two which gave us a solid lead heading into game three. We knew, however, it wasn’t close to over and would take quality play to finally get the victory.”
Strong serving came from Raegan Rigney who was 22-22, Hannah Messer was 20-20, and Emma DeWeese was 19-19.
As a team, the Pirates only missed three serves the entire match.
At the net, Anna West led the way with 23 kills, Aliyah Evans followed with 16, and Josie Nobbe put down 14.
Defensively, Josie Nobbe and Raegan Rigney led Greensburg in the back court each having 11 digs, but they were definitely assisted by Hannah Messer, Emma DeWeese, Ellie Jackson and Taylor Cooney.
“Defensively, we knew it was going to be tough due to their two very skilled hitters, but thanks to our block we were able to adjust and turn defense into offense. Our blocking got significantly better as the match went on and it made a huge impact.”
“We really focus on every player contributing to the match and it’s the reason we are 19-1,” Rigney said. “Ella Chapman came up big with a couple blocks tonight which is what her job was. Ellie Jackson took away a couple sharp angle hits which is what her job was, Aliyah Evans stepped up and was a true leader on the court with her presence in the front row, and Anna West worked smarter as the match went on to do what was necessary to get kills.”
The Lady Pirates are now 5-0 in the EIAC with Batesville and East Central left to play.
