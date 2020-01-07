GREENSBURG — At times it was far from pretty, but in the end the Greensburg Pirates (15-2) got back into the win column on Tuesday night with a 45-40 victory against the visiting Jennings County Panthers.
The Pirates jumped out to an 11-0 lead with tight defense. The Panthers were unable to score in the first 6:30 of the game.
The next two-plus quarters for the Pirates were a rocky road to make it to the finish line.
After just six first half turnovers, the Pirates committed six in the third quarter and watch their once 15 point lead shrink down to just three in the early moments of the fourth quarter.
A 7-0 run by the Pirates during a two minute stretch in the fourth proved to be enough to seal the victory.
Following their loss to Brownsburg in which the team shot 19-36 at the foul line, the Pirates bounced back with a 75 percent effort against the Panthers. They shot 8-12.
Aliyah Evans’ double-double led the Pirates to victory. She finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Melina Wilkison joined her in double figures with 12 points.
The team shot 17-49 overall from the court for 34.7 percent.
With 15 seconds remaining in the close game, senior Micha Morrison rebounded a free throw and fell to the floor after landing with an apparent knee injury. She did not return to the game.
Greensburg returns to action Saturday night at home against conference opponent Franklin County.
