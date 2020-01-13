GREENSBURG – It was one of the most dominant displays of basketball you could imagine on Saturday when the Greensburg Pirates hosted the Franklin County Lady Wildcats.
The Pirates won the game 70-14, giving up no more than six points in any given quarter. With the win, the team is now 5-0 in conference play with two conference games left.
Ahead 23-3 after one quarter, the Pirates did not let off the gas as they pulled away with stiff defense and great ability to get to the rim.
Overall, the Pirates shot 54 percent from the court while Franklin County was held to 14.3 percent.
In rebounding the Pirates held a 34-26 advantage and in assists the margin was 20-2.
Aliyah Evans led the way in scoring and rebounding with 20 points and eight rebounds. She also dished out five assists in the win.
Melina Wilkison’s 17 points and Anna West’s 15 followed Evans in double figures.
The Lady Pirates are back in action on Thursday at Columbus East.
