VERSAILLES — The North Decatur Chargers, South Decatur Cougars and Greensburg all opened up state tournament play on Thursday night with sectional opening meetings at South Ripley and Batesville.
At South Ripley, the North Decatur Chargers handled business against the Switzerland County Pacers in three sets, 25-16, 25-14,
Following the Chargers win, the South Decatur Lady Cougars were tasked with taking down the hosting Lady Raiders.
The Cougars and Raiders battled back and forth well into the night in a match that needed five sets to determine a winner.
With the home crowd behind them, the Raiders prevailed 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20.
At Batesville, the Greensburg Lady Pirates felt no hangover from their conference championship winning match against East Central a week ago, as they dominated EIAC foe Franklin County.
The Pirates needed just three sets to down the Wildcats and advance to Saturday afternoon’s sectional semi-final against Lawrenceburg.
Moving forward, the Chargers will meet the Southwestern (Hanover) Rebels at 11 a.m. at South Ripley on Saturday. If they win, the Chargers will face either Milan or South Ripley in the 7 p.m. sectional final on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates will meet the Lawrenceburg Lady Tigers at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
If they win, the Pirates will meet either Batesville or Connersville in the 7 p.m. sectional championship match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.