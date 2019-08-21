GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Lady Pirates picked up their first win over East Central in volleyball since 2011 in a thrilling 5-set match Monday night, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 15-13.
At the net, Anna West has 18 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 13 and Aliyah Evans with 9.
Serving, Raegan Rigney was 23-24 and Taylor Cooney was 19-20. In the back court, Raegan Rigney, Hannah Messer, Ellie Jackson and Josie Nobbe did a great job getting touches and receiving very aggressive serves.
“I was really proud of Ella Chapman who as a freshman is being thrown into some quick, competitive play,” head coach June Rigney said. “She really held her own last night.”
Rigney continued.
“This was a huge win for us. We did a lot of great things, but also saw ares where we need some work. I was really proud of how we overcame some low moments within our games. We were able to break their momentum streaks and capitalize upon most opportunities given. It was for sure a total team effort.”
The Lady Pirates are now 4-0 on the season.
Chargers win in five
The North Decatur Lady Chargers opened the season with a gritty, 5-set win against Eastern Hancock on Monday, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-4.
Kara Muckerheide set 161/169 with 49 aces and four kills on the night.
Erika Kramer led the team in kills with 24 total. Olivia Bohman and Madelyn Bohman combined for 25 kills.
The Bohman duo also had 21 digs and 12 aces.
Jenna Geis finished with eight kills and Emma Luttel added four kills.
“We came out with a lot of intensity to start the first set,” head coach Ashley Gauck said. “Very pleased with how we looked for first match of season. A main focus is continuing to minimize unforced errors.”
Cougars fall to Knightstown
South Decatur lost to Knightstown 19-25, 15-25 and 18-25 on Monday night, dropping them to 0-4 on the season.
Lana Bell led the way with seven kills and Kalie Fry added five.
Brook Somers had two aces for the Cougars, Ali Jameson led the team with16 digs and Whitnye Burton led the team with 10 assists.
South Decatur XC opens season
The South Decatur Cougars cross country teams opened their season on Monday with the Triton Central Early Bird Invitational at Blue River Cross Country Course.
Behind Trevor Newby’s fifth place finish, the Cougars boys team finished fourth overall.
Greenwood Christian Academy won the boys event for small schools.
Sierra Kalli finished fourth in the girls run, putting the Lady Cougars in third place among small schools.
Kalli ran a 25:44 and her Lady Cougars teammates ran as follows: 12. Ali Boilanger 31:00,14. Elizabeth Flessner 33:01, 16. Claire Hamilton 33:09, 21. Abigail Collins 35:56 and 26. Bri Browder 38:18.
The boys side, led by Newby’s 20:41 included: 10. Nick Keppel 21:34, 24. Logan Platt 24:16, 30. Chase Kalli 25:16, 31. Jack Hamilton 26:05, 43. Damian Jackson 31:32 and 47. Joe Lee 37:46.
Pirates defeat Dragons in tennis
Greensburg defeated New Palestine Monday night, 3-2.
Brett Stringer lost at No. 1 singles 1-6, 1-6.
Isaac Tebbe played outstanding at No. 2 singles and won 6-2, 6-0.
Charlie Pumphrey won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Ben Duerstock and Sam Bower played very well and won 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Karsen Schiedler and Bryce Stringer had their varsity debuts and lost a tough match 3-6, 2-6.
Greensburg will finish out the week with Waldron on the road Tuesday and Rushville at home on Wednesday.
Lady Pirates golf wins again
The Lady Pirates moved to 2-0 on the season with a victory over East Central on a very difficult Grand Oak golf course on Monday night.
Kennedy McCullough earned medalist honors with a 45, which included a very good five-hole stretch. Ellie Acra, Megan Reisman, and Emma Nobbe also contributed to the team score. Alyea Lawrence and Elizabeth Mitchell also competed in the varsity lineup.
Sarah Stapp played very well, but her score could not be counted in the team total due to not being in the varsity lineup.
“Despite some high scores, I was very proud of how the girls each handled their own adversity in their rounds,” head coach Bryce Mize said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.