BATESVILLE – Leading from the opening tip Friday night at Batesville, the Greensburg Lady Pirates coasted to a 68-34 win – the team’s ninth straight – over the Lady Bulldogs. The game was not an official Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference match-up.
The Pirates placed seven girls into the scoring column, with a trio – paced by senior Aliyah Evans’ 18 – recording double figures. The visitors also had the Dogs doubled up at halftime, 36-18, after briefly leading by 20. The high-water mark reached 40, following an Anna West basket early in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Cooney scored the first five points for the guests. Evans later hit a three, but the Bulldogs got a layup from Abigail Westerfeld behind Greensburg pressure and coach Jason Simpson wanted to talk things over.
The message must have sunk in, as the Pirates scored 24 of the game’s next 30 points.
A runout by Melina Wilkison preceded a 3-point play from Evans and the first of Micha Morrison’s three first-half 3-pointers. Another Evans field goal had BHS coach Bryan Helvie signaling time. A Morrison triple later, the Pirates eased to a 21-10 lead after one.
Morrison opened the second frame with a 3-ball and Bailey Springmeyer followed suit a couple minutes later. Rose Morrison then drew contact on a lay-in and hit the foul shot for a 30-12 lead. The Bulldogs interrupted with six points of their own, but a jumper and two free throws by Evans produced the big halftime margin.
Evans was also instrumental in Greensburg pulling away after the break. After a Rose Morrison basket in transition, Evans scored the Pirates’ next three goals, mixing in a Euro-step finish. She then earned an assist on Micha Morrison’s 3-point shot, the make forcing a Bulldog timeout at 47-22.
The rest of the night offensively belonged mainly to the juniors Wilkison and West. The duo teamed up for a 10-0 Pirate run to close the third period, the insurmountable lead now at 57-22.
Micha Morrison earned an athletic 3-point play on a putback to start scoring in the fourth. West’s score made it 62-22.
After Evans’ game-high total came Micha Morrison with 15 and West with 10 – all coming after halftime. Wilkison added 8 and Springmeyer 7. Cooney and Rose Morrison each scored 5.
Seven players also scored for the home team (3-8), sophomore Ashley Nobbe setting the pace with 9.
Greensburg (11-1) hosts South Ripley Saturday afternoon, with junior varsity tipping at 2 p.m. Batesville heads to East Central this evening to face the Lady Trojans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.