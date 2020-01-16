GREENSBURG — As any rivalry basketball game should be, Thursday night’s rematch between the Greensburg Pirates and Batesville Bulldogs was gritty and ugly.
When two teams with a deep rooted rivalry take the court, you will rarely see either team play to their full potential.
Both the Pirates and the Bulldogs were mistake ridden, yet it was the Pirates that pulled out the EIAC victory to remain on track for a conference title, 62-45.
The two teams struggled to get out of their own way early offensively, committing a combined 18 turnovers in the first 11 minutes of game time — the majority from the Pirates.
With 5:30 remaining in the second quarter, the Pirates had 11 points and 11 turnovers.
Still, the Pirates maintained control. Using a 7-0 run with two minutes remaining in the half the Pirates took a game high lead at 25-12.
The Bulldogs battled to get back within 10 by the end of the third quarter.
A mix of Sam Voegele, Colt Meyer and RJ Powell baskets drew the Bulldogs within seven.
There, the Pirates used an old fashioned 3-point play from Colin Comer and an easy lay in by Brendan Stanley to cushion the lead by 12.
Over the final two minutes, the double figure miracle could not be pulled off by the Bulldogs as the Pirates continuously broke the full court press.
The Pirates ended the night with a blistering 71 percent shooting mark. They shot 22-31 from the court, but had 16 team turnovers.
The Bulldogs shot just 18-45 for 40 percent and turned the ball over 13 times.
Andrew Welage flirted with a triple double in the game. He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Lane Sparks was the Pirates leading scorer with 17. He was joined in double figures by Colin Comer with 12.
Colt Meyer was the leading scorer in the game with 18. Sam Voegele scored 11 to join him in double figures.
The Pirates are back in action Saturday against South Dearborn and Batesville returns to action on Jan. 24 against Franklin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.