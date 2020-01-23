GREENSBURG — After weeks of waiting, we are now just a day away from a class between two top five teams in their respective classes.
The Class 2A No. 3 ranked South Decatur Cougars (13-0) visit the Class 3A No. 5 ranked Greensburg Pirates (12-2) on Saturday night with a large and rowdy crowd expected in the Greensburg gym.
The two teams have gone a combined 3-0 against the North Decatur Chargers, setting up for an imaginary Decatur County Champ title for 2019.
The Cougars enter the game as the leading offensive team in the state, while the Pirates enter as one of the top teams in the state in winning margin.
Over the course of the past 35 years, the Cougars and Pirates have met on the basketball court 31 times. The Pirates have dominated the series 28-3 in those past contests.
The Cougars last defeated the Pirates in 2011 in a 39-38 upset at South Decatur.
According to the computers, the Cougars are the 120th best team in the state, regardless of class. The Pirates are the 65th overall ranked team.
John Harrell’s prediction for the game calls for a 76-67 victory by the Pirates. If this is the results, it would be the Cougars lowest scoring output of the season.
Junior varsity is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.