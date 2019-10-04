GREENSBURG -- Friday night's meeting on the gridiron turned into an instant classic to add to the story of the rivalry between the Pirates and Bulldogs.
With both team entering off of their best games of the season, the Bulldogs and Pirates were primed to put their best game forward against each other in the week seven meeting at Shriver Field.
In the back-and-forth battle, the Pirates came out on top 24-18.
After a missed 32-yard field goal on their first drive, the Pirates drove down the field in the closing moments of the first quarter to put points on the board first.
Toby Brogan reached pay dirt on a 17 yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked.
On their answering drive, the Batesville Bulldogs scored on a two yard dive play from running back Will Meer. After hitting the point after try, the Bulldogs led 7-6.
After falling behind, the Pirates put themselves back ahead when kicker Ben Bausback drilled a 32-yard field goal. Greensburg took a 9-7 lead into the halftime break.
Batesville took up half of the third quarter clock on their opening drive of the second half. Sophomore Braiden Foster capped off the drive with a 37 yard field goal attempt that went well through the uprights.
Brogan led his Pirates back down the field and into the end zone with a highlight reel worthy 38 yard run.
Up five, the Pirates went for two points and converted on a pass from Brogan to Cole Nobbe to lead 17-10 into the fourth quarter.
A Bulldogs fumble recovered by the Pirates on the first play of the fourth quarter, opened the door for the Pirates to take a commanding lead.
The Pirates, unable to gain a first down on their first three plays of the drive, went for the first on fourth down. They fumbled on this play, giving the Bulldogs another chance to draw closer.
Travis Lecher kept the ball on a read option call from the 50 yard line and put the Bulldogs in prime position to put a tying score on the board. His 40 yard carry gave the Bulldogs a first and goal.
Two plays later, Lecher pulled the same trick out of the bag to score on a seven yard run. The Bulldogs gambled and went for two points after the score. Lecher went untouched into the end zone to take an 18-17 lead with 7:35 remaining in the game.
The Pirates needed just three plays to march 68 yards to the end zone and back to the lead. Two Brogan runs for a total of 45 yards and a 23 yard pass play from Brogan to Nobbe put the Pirates back in the end zone.
Bausback hit the point after try giving the Pirates a 24-18 lead with less than seven minutes remaining.
Batesville's score tying drive stalled quickly, leaving them to put the ball back to the Pirates with 5:15 remaining in the game.
The Pirates were able to burn off the clock to 1:14 remaining.
Needing a touchdown, the Bulldogs had 74 seconds and 71 yards to go for the win. They were only able to move the ball 45 yards in allotted time.
However, the Bulldogs got an un-timed down from the 26 yard line after a personal foul penalty on the Pirates. Pirates senior Aaron Moeller made a game saving sack on the play to send the Pirates to 4-3 on the year and the Bulldogs to 2-5.
