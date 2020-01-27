GREENSBURG – From Lake Michigan to the Ohio River. From Fort Wayne to Evansville, including everything in between. Greensburg High School was the place to be in Indiana Saturday night.
The Class 2A No. 3 ranked South Decatur Cougars visited the Class 3A No. 5 ranked Greensburg Pirates for a basketball game in front of thousands of fans expecting a furious pace and plenty of scoring.
The fans did not leave disappointed. The Greensburg Pirates delivered an emphatic 108-73 victory to retain dominance over Decatur County. It was their 32nd win in the last 36 meetings with the Cougars.
For the first time since March 4, 2014, the Pirates eclipsed the century mark with their 108 points. In that 2014 sectional game, the Pirates defeated South Dearborn 105-38. The Pirates went on to win the state championship that year.
The Pirates were blistering hot shooting the ball Saturday night, putting up a 71.2 percent shooting percentage. They shot 47-66.
Four Pirates reached 20 points in the game.
Lane Sparks scored a team high 29 points. Andrew Welage added 24 points.
Colin Comer (21) and Miles Wilkison (20) also reached the mark.
On the South Decatur side, the Cougars were not entirely out of their game plan, but the shots simply did not fall as consistently as they normally do.
The Cougars shot 28-67 for 41.2 percent.
Still, junior Lane Lauderbaugh scored 30 points. Senior Dominic Walters added 19 points.
Next up for the Cougars are the Hauser Jets on Friday night. The Pirates host the the Lawrenceburg Tigers on Thursday night.
Sparks breaks 1,000
During the second quarter, Pirates junior Lane Sparks surpassed 1,000 career points with a lay-up against the Cougars.
Sparks entered the game needing 11 points, but blew past it by scoring 29.
Sparks claims he was unaware of how close he was to the mark until a tweet from the Greensburg Daily News sports account let him know.
“I really did not know until I saw the tweet,” Sparks said. “Immediately I thought, alright let’s go out and get it done.”
Doing it against a tough team in a rivalry game added to the moment for Sparks.
“It was nice to do it in such a big game and in front of so many people,” Sparks said. “The crowd really added to the experience tonight.”
Sparks now sits at 1,018 career points with close to a full season and a half remaining in his career.
