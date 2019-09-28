The Greensburg Pirates were dominant on Thursday night at South Decatur, winning in three sets 25-4, 25-13, 25-13.
Anna West was simply too much to handle for the Cougars. She put down 20 kills for the Lady Pirates and had eight total blocks.
The Lady Pirates play at the net, securing 12 total blocks, ended any chance for offensive momentum the Cougars could muster on Thursday night.
“We were able to be very aggressive at the net offensively and we executed our free ball opportunities,” head coach June Rigney said.
Loryn Pate managed the most success hitting the ball for the Cougars with five kills.
Chargers win MHC match
The North Decatur Lady Chargers claimed a five set victory on Thursday night against conference foe Morristown.
The Chargers won the first two sets, struggled in the third and fourth sets and then rallied in the fifth set to clench another conference win.
“We passed the ball well tonight and our defense was tough, however, all hitters at times struggled to keep the ball in play,” head coach Ashley Gauck said. “We also missed multiple serves. Great to get the win but still lots to improve on.”
Kara Muckerheide set 140/143 with 37 assists, five blocks and 16 digs.
Olivia Bohman led the team with 15 kills and added four blocks.
