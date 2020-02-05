AURORA — A game made to be played for a sectional championship on Saturday night between the Greensburg Lady Pirates and Rushville Lady Lions took center stage on Wednesday night at South Dearborn as the IHSAA draw pitted the two teams against each other in the opening round.
With a hustle and determination, the Lady Pirates pulled off the victory against the young and feisty Lady Lions, 58-50.
Junior Melina Wilkison shot out of the gate and scored the first eight points of the game for the Pirates.
The quick start for Wilkison started a fire in the Pirates as they pulled ahead by as many as 18 points in the first half.
Up 13 at the half, the Pirates let up just enough for the Lions to claw back into the game.
Rushville fired off a 14-3 run into the third quarter to close within seven points.
The Lady Pirates answered the run by pulling back ahead by 17 as the game slowly came to a close.
With the advantage, the Pirates took their foot off the pedal defensively, allowing the Lions to close back within eight at the final buzzer.
Wilkison led the way for the Lady Pirates with 16 points. Aliyah Evans finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Micha Morrison and Rose Morrison each scored 10 to join them in double figures. Taylor Cooney finished with a team high six assists.
Annika Marlow led the way for the Lady Lions with 12 points.
Viktoria Campbell and Olivia Yager each scored 11 to join her in double figures.
The Pirates (21-3) will now play in Friday night’s sectional semi-final against the hosting South Dearborn Lady Knights (5-19).
Rushville finishes the season 14-11.
