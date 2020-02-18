GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates (19-2) were nearly perfect for the most of the night Tuesday.
Coming off of two wins last week without senior Miles Wilkison, the Pirates were back at full strength and looked the part.
Ranked No. 5 in Class 3A for the fourth straight week, the Pirates hosted the Class 4A Seymour Owls (7-12), defeating them 63-36.
The Owls were determind to control the pace of the game early on, but it did nothing but hold them back.
The slow pace kept the Owls from putting more than six points on the board in the first half, while the Pirates continued their strong field goal shooting. The Pirates led 31-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Pirates play became increasingly sloppy, but the big first half was more than enough to keep control of the game.
The Pirates were active defensively, as Andrew Welage blocked five Owls shots. He also led the team with 23 points and seven assists.
Lane Sparks contributed 18 points and a team high seven rebounds.
Miles Wilkison scored 16, inlcuding three 3-pointer field goals.
The Pirates will next play on Saturday against South Ripley.
