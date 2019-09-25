GREENSBURG — Tuesday night, two teams with momentum behind them clashed on the court at Greensburg High School.
The one-loss Greensburg Pirates hosted the North Decatur Chargers, winners of nine straight matches, in a volleyball match, testing both squads.
In the end, it was the Lady Pirates continuing their winning streak 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.
“As a team, we served aggressively and were pretty efficient,” Pirates head coach June Rigney said. “We also did a nice job with our serve reception and blocking.”
Serve reception proved to be the largest separation between the two teams.
In the junior varsity match the Pirates pulled out a very competitive match, 25-12, 15-25, 15-13.
The Pirates travel to South Decatur on Thursday and the Chargers will travel to Morristown.
Greensburg is now 20-1 on the season and the Chargers are now 10-6.
