RUSHVILLE — To begin the IHSAA State Tournament, the Greensburg Pirates faced the South Dearborn Knights in the first round of the Rushville sectional and fell 2-1 in overtime.
The Pirates and Knights battled for a full 94 minutes, both teams playing excellent defense.
The Knights scored once in the final 15 minutes of the first half, leading 1-0 at the break.
Greensburg continued to battle throughout the second half and was able to hang tough for most of the remaining minutes. A foul in the 18 yard box allowed sophomore Grayson Newhart to score a penalty kick, his eighth goal of the season. The goal would push the score to 1-1 and force overtime.
The first seven minute period proved tough for both teams to find clean shots on goal as the defense held tough for both sides. The second overtime period would be the one to end it for Greensburg as South Dearborn found the back of the net with two minutes remaining.
This was the second straight year South Dearborn has knocked Greensburg out of the sectional tournament, 3-2 last year and 2-1 this year.
The Pirates ended the year with a 2-13-1 record (1-6 EIAC).
Senior Collin Springmeyer finished the year with nine goals and two assists. Sophomore Grayson Newhart finished the year with eight goals and four assists. Sophomore Luke Hellmich finished the year with one goal and five assists. Junior Sage O’Mara finished the year with four goals and one assist.
Junior Jimmie Day finished the year with 172 saves.
This is the first year that the Pirates had multiple 20 point scorers, Collin Springmeyer and Grayson Newhart.
They are only the third and fourth 20 point scorers for the Pirates over the past two years joining Joseph Pacilio’s 2017 season (nine goals, two assists) and Vincent Pavy’s 2018 season (12 goals, two assists.)
Senior Collin Springmeyer ended his Pirate career with 15 goals and five assists. The rest of roster will return next year for the Pirates to continue building on the program.
