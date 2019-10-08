BLOOMINGTON — The Greensburg Pirates tennis team met a force they could not overcome on Tuesday night in the Seymour Owls.
In the first round of the Bloomington South Regional, the Owls defeated the Pirates 3-2 to advance and send the Pirates home for the year.
The Pirates picked up theirs wins in No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Isaac Tebbe defeated his opponent and at No. 3 singles, Charlie Pumphrey defeated his opponent.
The Pirates were defeated in both doubles matches and at No. 1 singles.
The Pirates season was still one of many accomplishments.
They finished the year 14-2 with a share of the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference title and their ninth straight sectional title.
