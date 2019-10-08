BATESVILLE — Greensburg defeated Batesville 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 on Monday night despite 26 hitting errors.
“Anytime you play a rival, you know it’s going to be a battle and you have to bring your best,” head coach June Rigney said. “We were lucky to win in three games. We gave them opportunities to beat us. Luckily we found a way to win which is a key to success.”
The Pirates were aggressive with their serving and their serve reception was solid picking up on Batesville’s aggressive serves.
Serving well were Taylor Cooney who was 17-17, Raegan Rigney, 16-16, and Jenna Foster 13-13.
At the net, Aliyah Evans had 13 kills, Anna West had 12, and Josie Nobbe put down nine.
Taylor Cooney did her job well putting up 33 assists. D
Defensively, Josie Nobbe picked up 17 digs and Raegan Rigney picked up 12.
“It goes down in the books as a win and as I said before, finding a way to win is an important part of competition,” Rigney said. “We found a way to win and get to compete for an EIAC title. That is something to be proud of.”
The Lady Pirates are now 24-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.