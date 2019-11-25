GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates varsity football team finished with a 7-5 record losing in the Sectional Finals to Lawrenceburg.
Toby Brogan finished over 1,400 yards rushing with 26 TD’s and over 1,000 yards passing.
The junior varsity team finished 6-4, with wins over: Shelbyville, North Decatur, Connersville, Franklin County, Batesville, and Rushville.
Last week, the teams gathered to celebrate the successes of their season.
Award winners:
Sam West (JV Offense MVP), Cole Nobbe (Defensive Back MVP, (All-EIAC), Avery Moore (Wide Receiver MVP, All-EIAC), Clint Lorenz (Offensive Line MVP, All-EIAC), Robbie Lorenz (All-EIAC), Aaron Moeller (Defensive Line MVP, All-EIAC), Payton Richey (JV Mental Attitude), Stephen Kulpinski (Mental Attitude), Toby Brogan (Running Back MVP, MVP, All-EIAC), Jacob Evans (Most Improved), Eric Lowe (Linebacker MVP, All-EIAC), Matthew Stewart (JV Defense MVP), Ben Bausback (Special Teams MVP), Michael Kulpinski (JV Most Improved).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.