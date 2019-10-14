AURORA — The IHSAA cross country state tournament kicked into gear on Saturday with the sectional round.
The Greensburg Pirates, South Decatur Cougars and North Decatur Chargers traveled to Moores Hill on the campus of South Dearborn High School for their 5k sectional run.
The Greensburg Pirates placed second as a team in both the boys and girls team scores, advancing them into the regional round in Franklin next weekend.
For the county schools, a total of six runners advanced Saturday’s regional.
Brenner Hanna guided the Lady Pirates with her third straight sectional championship winning run. Hanna took the lead early in the race and won with a time of 18:27. That was Hanna’s third consecutive sectional title, and she broke the school record for the second meet in a row.
Hanna’s time was tied for the ninth fastest time in sectionals across the state.
Junior Liz Pavy finished under 20:00 for the first time in her career. Pavy earned all-sectional honors for the third year placing 4th overall in 19:55. Emily Mangels was also all-sectional as she crossed the finish line 6th with a time of 20:20.
Sophomore Sophie Nobbe had the best race of her career and now ranks in the top 20 in school history. She lowered her fastest time ever for 5 km by over a minute. Nobbe ran 21:39 and finished 18th to earn all-sectional recognition. Olivia Colson recorded her best time of the 2019. She crossed the finish line in 22:15 for 24th place.
The North Decatur Lady Chargers will have three runners in the Franklin Regional. Jenna Walton placed 13th overall in 21:02, Gracie Osting placed 27th overall in 22:26 and Paige Reisman finished 30th overall in 23:19. They were all among the top 10 individuals on non-advancing teams.
The Chargers trio will be joined by senior Lady Cougars runner Sierra Kalli. She placed 15th overall and third among individuals on non-advancing teams.
With all five runners in the top 15, the Greensburg boys team advanced to the Franklin regional as well.
Sophomore Andrew Johnson led the Pirates taking ninth place overall in a personal best time of 17:34. Jonathan Ralston was 10th in 17:42. Nate Murray ran 17:52 and placed 12th overall. Sawyer Sanders broke the 18:00 barrier for the second time this season. He finished 13th in 17:54. Senior Hunter Butz earned all-sectional recognition for the third year in a row. He placed 14th overall in a time of 17:56.
Joining the Pirates in the regional will be two Cougars runners.
Trevor Newby finished in 26th place in 18:37 to advance to the regional. He will be joined by fellow sophomore and teammate Nick Keppel. He finished in 27th in 18:47.
The teams travel to Franklin High School next week for the regional meet. The boys’ race starts at 10:30 a.m., and the girls’ competition will begin at 11:15 a.m.
