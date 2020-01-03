HOPE — After a few days of relaxation following their thrilling triple overtime win at Richmond, the Greensburg Pirates returned to action on Friday night in Hope, Indiana against the Hauser Jets.
The Pirates offense was potent, putting the Jets away 94-49.
29 first quarter points, followed by 27 in the second and 25 in the third gave them a 43 point lead with a quarter to go and another nice break for varsity starters.
In less than three quarters of action, Andrew Welage scored 27 points while also pulling down four rebounds, dishing out four assists and stealing the ball away four times.
Lane Sparks found himself on trouble double watch in the first half by scoring 14 to go with six assists and six rebounds before the break. Playing just six minutes in the second half, Sparks finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He also stole the ball away four times.
Miles Wilkison joined them in double figures with 17 points, including three triples.
As a team, the Pirates drilled nine 3-pointers. Welage and Wilkison each hit three.
In the fourth quarter, the Pirates offense slowed as younger players were given the chance to shine. Freshman Sam West shared a highlight real steal and slam to cap off the Pirates winning all four quarters.
The Pirates return to action tonight at home against Columbus East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.