COLUMBUS — The IHSAA boys swimming state tournament opened Thursday night with the Greensburg Pirates visiting Columbus North High School.
The short handed Pirates put themselves to the test against many of the state’s best swimmers.
Shane Able was the first Pirate to take to the pool, finishing 12th in the 200 yard freestyle swim. He swam it in 1:59.61 to drop .29 seconds off his seed time.
In the 50 free, Kendall Cuskaden represented the Pirates with a 26th place finish in 27.5 seconds.
Able again came through with a qualifying performance for the Pirates in the 100 yard fly with a 13th place finish.
Matthew Reynolds finished 18th in the 100 yard free to lead the team. He also finished 18th in the breast stroke.
In the 100 yard backstroke, Cuskaden swam a 1:09.25 to finish 18th place. It cut .52 off his seed time.
Saturday will be the sectional finals, beginning at 9 a.m. at Columbus North.
