GREENSBURG — For both the Greensburg Pirates and the North Decatur Chargers, Tuesday night’s meeting was a game to continue working off their offseason rust.
The Pirates have been able to shake off the rust a little quicker than the Chargers this year as they moved to 2-0 with a 60-36 victory.
The Chargers loss moves them to 0-2.
A quartet of Pirates scored in double figures to put them comfortably ahead throughout the night.
Led by 18 points from Micha Morrison, the Pirates jumped ahead by double figures in the early portion of the second quarter and never loss the double digit lead.
Aliyah Evans chipped in 14 points, Melina Wilkison finished with 12 points and Anna West scored 10.
Evans and Micha Morrison each pulled down eight rebounds to lead the way.
Plenty of Chargers were able to put points on the board, but it was Olivia Bohman that led the team with seven points despite battling a lingering injury.
Jenna Geis and Brittany Krieger chipped in six points each.
Greensburg will travel to Franklin for their next game and the Chargers will travel to Batesville.
