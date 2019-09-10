INDIANAPOLIS — The bright lights only made the Greensburg Pirates better on Saturday afternoon.
The Pirates stepped on the gas pedal early and did not let up on the Connersville Spartans, en route to a 42-0 victory.
Toby Brogan continued his rushing dominance from the quarterback position, scoring four touchdowns in the first half.
In the second half, Daimon Austin and Jalen Woods each scored to push the Pirates lead into the mercy rule territory.
In the fourth quarter, Pirates kicker Ben Bausback broke the Pirate football record with a made 48 yard field goal.
Brogan finished the game with 111 passing yards and a team high 120 rushing yards. Woods finished with 45 rushing yards and Austin finished with 30 rushing yards.
Isaiah Myer, Sam West, Oakley Best, Tanner Thompson, Eli Moore and Jordan Colson each has runs as well.
Avery Moore was the leading receiver with two catches for 49 yards. Cole Nobbe and Corbin Mathews also had receptions.
Eric Lowe and Ayden Hammack were the teams leading tacklers.
The Pirates host the Lawrenceburg Tigers on Friday night.
