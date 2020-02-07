AURORA — The stage is set. The Greensburg Lady Pirates will meet the Lawrenceburg Lady Tigers on Saturday night for the Sectional 29 championship.
The Lady Pirates clinched their spot in the championship game with a 60-22 thumping of the hosting South Dearborn Lady Knights. The Tigers defeated Batesville in a game that went to the wire, 35-32.
The Lady Pirates took no time in gaining complete control on Friday night, not allowing the Knights home crowd to get into the game.
The Pirates jumped out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter.
At 5:34 left in second quarter, with the Pirates ahead 31-0, the Lady Knights broke into the scoreboard.
By the half the lead was 45-3, doing all but officially clinching the spot in the championship game Saturday night.
Micha Morrison scored 17 points in the half.
In the second half, the Pirates starters were given a break.
Morrison’s 17 lead the way in the game. Aliyah Evans scored 16 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists.
Melina Wilkison joined them in double figures with 11.
Tipoff of the Sectional 29 championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at South Dearborn High School between the Lawrenceburg Tigers and Greensburg Pirates.
