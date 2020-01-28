WESTFIELD — The Greensburg Pirates had something to prove on Tuesday night. With three losses on the season, all to Class 4A teams on the road, the Pirates traveled to Westfield to change the story.
That they did, winning 53-44 over the Lady Shamrocks.
The Pirates jumped ahead early thanks to Aliyah Evans scoring seven quick points.
The Pirates lead reached double figures at 14-4 in the first quarter with a 3-pointer by Taylor Cooney.
After the first quarter, the Pirates led 20-6.
The lead extended to 29-10 at the halftime break.
Out of the locker room, Westfield came out firing 3-pointers to draw closer and that they did.
The lead shrunk to 10 entering the fourth quarter and the Rocks drew within four points late, before the Pirates finally closed the door.
Evans led the Pirates with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
At 19-3, the Pirates will now try to secure the EIAC title outright on Thursday night against Lawrenceburg.
The varsity game begins at 6 p.m. as it is a boys/girls doubleheader.
