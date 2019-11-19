The Greensburg Boys Soccer team finished up their season with their banquet on Sunday, November 17 and handed out several post-season awards. The five awards that were handed out were: Pirate Award, Team Above Self, Most Improved, Coach’s Award, and Most Valuable Player. All of the awards were voted on by the team except for the Coach’s Award.
The Pirate Award was awarded to Luke Hellmich and is given to the player that best exhibits what it means to be a Pirate soccer player.
The Team Above Self Award was awarded to Connor Witkemper and is given to the player that is consistently putting the needs of the team above their own.
The Most Improved Award was awarded to Jimmie Day and is given to the player who shows the most improvement throughout the course of the season.
The Coach’s Award was awarded to Bryant Menkedick and is the only “coach given award”. It is given to the player that is a team player, coachable, and was the most consistent throughout the season.
The Most Valuable Player was awarded to both Collin Springmeyer and Jimmie Day and is given to the player(s) that were the most valuable to the team throughout the season.
This season, despite a 2-13-1 record, the Pirates celebrated a lot of growth and development among their young players.
This was the first season under Coach DeVolld that two players finished with 20 points. Grayson Newhart finished with eight goals and four assists, while Collin Springmeyer finished with nine goals and two assists.
Two players finished with four-plus assists (Grayson Newhart 4 assists, Luke Hellmich 5 assists).
The Pirates also saw their first year goalkeeper, Jimmie Day, finish the season ranked 16th in the state in total saves (172) and 14th in the state in saves per game (10.8) according to MaxPreps.
