The Greensburg Pirates soccer teams traveled to Lawrenceburg on Saturday for a double header.
The final score of the girls game was 7-0 with the Tigers on top.
Keepers Elle Lowe and Emilee Ernstes shared the role when Lowe had to come out just into the second half.
The Lady Pirates had no shots on goal and were forced to play aggressive defense to keep the sore at seven.
This brings the Lady Pirates to 1-8-3 and they travel to South Dearborn on Wednesday.
In the boys game, the Tigers won 13-0.
Keeper Jimmie Day registered 18 saves and the only shot on goal by the Pirates came from Luke Hellmich on a free kick.
