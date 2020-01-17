GREENSBURG -- The students of the Greensburg High School Spirit Crew are working hard to increase student attendance and participation at school athletic events, and they are teaming up with local organizations and businesses to aid them in this goal.
Already this year, Miss Decatur County Sydney Meyer has sponsored a free meal prior to a game, and Richards Turf Management has sponsored gift cards for students in attendance.
Tonight (Saturday, January 18th) the Decatur County Memorial Hospital is generous enough to sponsor free admission for all junior high and high school students.
Greensburg would like to thank their cheerblock sponsors thus far for the opportunities they have provided.
If you are interested in assisting the students in their goal to raise school spirit, contact Ginny Morath at gmorath@greensburg.k12.in.us or Heather Comer at hcomer@greensburg.k12.in.us.
