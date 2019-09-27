BROOKVILLE — It was a meeting of high powered offenses on Friday night for the Franklin County Homecoming game when they hosted the Greensburg Pirates.
The defenses were forced to step their game up and it was known that they would early, but could they hold up all night?
At the end of the night, it was the offensive powers night. The Pirates won a shootout 29-22.
The Pirates struck first on a Toby Brogan pass to Avery Moore to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead heading to the second quarter.
Both defenses began to show cracks, as the Pirates and Wildcats combined for three second quarter touchdowns.
Along with a Daimon Austin score though, the Pirates defense slammed the Wildcats down in their own end zone for a safety.
The safety proved to be enough for the Pirates to lead 15-14 at the halftime break.
Both defenses regained traction and holding power in the second half.
A Toby Brogan rushing touchdown one the Pirates opening drive of the second half and a score by Tschaenn of the Wildcats left both teams clawing for the deciding score, tied 22-22 in the final minutes of the game.
With six minutes remaining, Austin broke free on a 3rd and 2 for a 75 yard score to put the pressure on the Wildcats to answer to either win or send the game into overtime.
Franklin County was given a final chance to go 80 yards for a score with 1:57 remaining in the game, but two short runs, an incomplete pass and a seven yard loss on a fumble led to a turnover on downs and gave the Pirates the EIAC win.
Next Friday night, the Pirates host the Batesville Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.